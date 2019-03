Sussex Police have been running #OpSceptre, a week-long campaign designed to educate people about the dangers of knife crime and get blades off our streets. Here are some of the nastiest blades seized by officers, as well as pictures of police in action this week:

1. Knife seized from youth, Hastings Police A youth was stopped and found to be in possession of a knife by Hastings police. The male was believed to be in possession of drugs so was searched, officers said. Picture: Hastings Police other Buy a Photo

Eastbourne police explain what #OpSceptre is all about Picture: Eastbourne Police/Twitter other Buy a Photo

3. 'I wasn't even carrying a knife' Sussex Police are warning people that they can be jailed even if they don't carry a knife, under the joint enterprise law Picture: Sussex Police other Buy a Photo

4. Guns and knives seized, Petworth Dozens of weapons were recovered from a property in Petworth on Tuesday, according to Sussex Police. The huge cache appears to contain an assault rifle and several large blades Picture: Sussex Police other Buy a Photo

View more