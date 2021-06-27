'Large unlicensed music event' sparks police response in Sussex
Sussex Police has responded to a 'large, unlicensed music event' this morning (Sunday, June 27).
Multiple road closures are in place and people are asked to avoid the area 'if possible'.
"We are aware of and responding to a large unlicensed music event in the Steyning area this morning," a police spokesperson said.
"Anyone planning on attending the event is warned not to travel to the site – officers will be taking action against those found doing so."
Chief Superintendent Nick May said the incident remains ongoing, adding: "We thank the public for their patience and cooperation at this time.
"Our priority is ensuring the safety of the community and everyone in the vicinity.
“We have a significant number of officers at the scene working to bring the event to a safe and timely conclusion."
According to traffic reports, Bostal Road is closed both ways between Newham Lane and Clays Hill. This is affecting traffic between Sompting and Steyning.