2. Lucciano Cassini, 29, of Cambridge Road, Hastings, and Federico del Gaudio, 30, of Devonshire Road, Bexhill-on-Sea

PC David Mendes and PC Lee Sumner stopped a suspicious car in Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings on November 22 last year. A strong smell of cannabis wafted from the interior. Further searches of the car, suspects and a flat to which they had access in Holmesdale Gardens turned up various quantities of cocaine, including some in measured wraps. Both were jailed for two years and 10 months.

Picture: Sussex Police

