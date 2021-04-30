4. Craig Wallace, Bournemouth

Craig Wallace, 29, now of Windham Road in Bournemouth, was jailed for a two-year campaign of harassment and distress aimed at his ex-partner in Crawley. Wallace pleaded guilty to threatening to kill his victim and was jailed for eight and a half years at Hove Crown Court on April 9. He was also given a court Restraining Order to last until further notice, prohibiting him from any contact with the victim or her family. Charges of stalking which he denied were allowed to lie on the court file, not proceeded with. Wallace had met his victim in 2018 and soon became jealous and possessive, assaulted her on several occasions and, after initially leaving the relationship, escalated his behaviour when his ex-partner refused to take him back. He was arrested in July, 2020, after constant phone texts, including threatening to burn her house down.