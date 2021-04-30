Here are some of those sent to jail during April and the tail-end of March, including several child sex offenders, dangerous drivers and domestic abusers.
1. Abdullah Rahman, no fixed address
Thirty-six-year-old Abdullah Rahman, of no fixed address, was jailed for sexual assaults on two women in Brighton City Centre. The first happened in London Road just before midday on March 15 and the second in nearby Trafalgar Road a few minutes later. In each case he approached the women and sexually assaulted them before walking off. In the first instance he also exposed himself. As the first victim was talking to police officers a man passing by realised what was happening, himself helped to search the area and spotted Rahman nearby in the process of talking to other women who were strangers to him. He was immediately arrested. At Brighton Magistrates' Court on April 19 he was jailed for 18 weeks having admitted two offences of sexual assault by touching over clothing and one offence of indecent exposure. SUS-210430-154533001
2. Anthony Calway, Hailsham
Anthony Calway, 49, of Bayham Road in Hailsham, was jailed for sexual assaults on three girls in Brighton. Calway, who is unemployed, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in jail at Lewes Crown Court on March 26 after being found guilty. He will be a registered sex offender for life and was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, to last until further court order, severely restricting his access to children. SUS-210430-154544001
3. Christopher Brock, Thakeham
Christopher Brock, 67, of Coolham Road in Thakeham, has started a 13-year prison sentence after sexually assaulting three young girls, aged between eight and 15, over a 15-year period. On March 31 at Brighton Crown Court, he was sentenced and given an extra year on prison licence, as well as becoming a registered sex offender for life. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, to last until further court order, severely restricting his access to children. Detective Constable Della Squires commended his brave victims for supporting the investigation. SUS-210430-154555001
4. Craig Wallace, Bournemouth
Craig Wallace, 29, now of Windham Road in Bournemouth, was jailed for a two-year campaign of harassment and distress aimed at his ex-partner in Crawley. Wallace pleaded guilty to threatening to kill his victim and was jailed for eight and a half years at Hove Crown Court on April 9. He was also given a court Restraining Order to last until further notice, prohibiting him from any contact with the victim or her family. Charges of stalking which he denied were allowed to lie on the court file, not proceeded with. Wallace had met his victim in 2018 and soon became jealous and possessive, assaulted her on several occasions and, after initially leaving the relationship, escalated his behaviour when his ex-partner refused to take him back. He was arrested in July, 2020, after constant phone texts, including threatening to burn her house down. SUS-210430-154605001