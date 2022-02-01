Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in January

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the first month of 2022.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1.
Darren Burdfield, 39, a building labourer, of Barnet Way, Worthing, threatened two shop workers with a gun during a robbery and has been jailed for five years. Shortly after midnight on December 14, staff had just locked up at the Tesco petrol station in New Road, Durrington, and had set the alarm as per the daily routine. They made their way across the main car park to their vehicle and got in. At this point, they were approached by an unknown man who smashed the driver’s side window with a hammer. He pointed a gun in the face of the driver, demanded their personal belongings and told them to get out of the car. He then ordered them back to the petrol station to deactivate the alarm, where he loaded a quantity of cash and cigarettes into two ‘bag for life’ bags before leaving the premises. Unbeknown to him, the cash he stole had a tracker, which led police to a house in nearby Daisy Road. Following a search of the property, officers discovered the two bags containing cash and cigarettes, clothing matching th
Photo: Sussex Police
2.
Kamil Zieba, 42, caused the death of a woman in a collision at the Seven Dials roundabout in Brighton and was subsequently jailed. He was driving on May 21, 2020 when his vehicle struck Jennifer Davies, 69, from Hove. Mrs Davies, who was attempting to cross the road, suffered serious injuries and tragically died in hospital two days later. Zieba was charged with causing death by careless driving and at Hove Crown Court he pleaded guilty to the charge on the day he was due to stand trial. He was found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving after the trial. His Honour Judge David Rennie sentenced Zieba, of Waterloo Street, Hove, to three years and six months in prison, and disqualified him from driving for four years and nine months. Zieba was told he would have to take an extended retest should be wish to re-obtain his licence to drive. The court was shown footage of Zieba’s driving where he repeatedly drove with his hands off the steering wheel, rolled cigarettes, ate and drank, used a mobile phone
Photo: Sussex Police
3.
An Eastbourne man who sexually abused and neglected five young children over several years was given prison sentences totalling 27 years, following a Sussex Police investigation. Kevin Long, now 65 and of Binsted Close, Eastbourne, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on January 13, having been found guilty after an eight-day trial on 22 counts, including rape, sexual assault and child neglect. The court heard that between 15 and 20 years ago Long took advantage of his access to the five children, three girls and two boys, all aged between six and 15 years at the time, at different addresses where he was previously living in Eastbourne, and subjected the the girls to a regular series of sexual offences, and treated the boys with cruelty. Only when one of the victims disclosed for the first time in 2018 the full details of what had happened to her and others in the early 2000's were police able to carry out a full investigation, uncovering the dreadful reality of the way in which they were all treated.
Photo: Sussex Police
4.
Alex Austin, 52, of Grand Parade in Brighton, was arrested after he persistently harassed a woman who worked in Age UK in London Road. On November 29 at 11.45am, Austin submitted a shopworker to a torrent of racial abuse, loitered around the store and intimidated her by staring through the window. The victim was able to take a clear picture, which was later used to identify him. Austin then returned at 1.50pm and continued to racially abuse and threaten the store worker. On January 7, Austin was arrested for being in breach of a court order and further arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment. At Lewes Crown Court on January 14, Austin was jailed for 12 weeks and given a 12-month restraining order prohibiting him from entering the London Road store.
Photo: Sussex Police