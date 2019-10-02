London woman ordered to pay more than £2,000 after dog attacked sheep at Hastings Country Park

A London resident has been fined and ordered to pay compensation after a dog attacked sheep at Fairlight according to a court document.

Sarah Kowitz, 57, of St James Place, London, pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog which worried sheep on agricultural land at Fairlight Place, Hastings, on March 3. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay £1,800 in compensation.

By law farmers have the right to shoot and kill loose dogs which are attacking sheep.

