Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from May 1 - May 8.

May 1:

Lea Russell, 46, of Rolfe Lane, New Romney Kent, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him. The offence happened at Hastings on September 29. She also pleaded guilty to causing £10 damage to a picture frame belonging to the victim, on the same date. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

May 2:

Jack Down-Milton, 22, of Mountjoy, Battle, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Battle on July 1 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £25 compensation.

May 8:

George Charman, 23, of Arbourvale, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Albany Road, St Leonards, on April 20, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 94 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 23 months.

Liam Drein, 31, of Ingrams Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Churchwood Drive, Hastings, on September 26, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 49 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £545 with £100 prosecution costs and banned from driving for one year.

Antony Holbrook, 19, of Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on April 21. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 17 months.

Nigel Rowland, 68, of Larkhill, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle at Bexhill on January 1, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 151 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £439 and banned from driving for 40 months.