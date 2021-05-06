Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

March 31:

Shane Potter, 37, of Watermill Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while more than twice over the drink drive limit. The offence took place at Boreham Hill, Boreham Street, on February 5. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 103 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £80 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.

Simon Foot, 60, of Marina, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Norman Road, St Leonards, on May 21, last year. He was ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

April 7:

Phillip Till, 34, of Pinewood Way, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle on Pinewood Drive, St Leonards, on August 29, last year, with cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream at St Leonards on the same date. He was fined £330 and banned from driving for one year.

Danielle Sullivan, 18, of The Ridge, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Hastings on October 26. She was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that she ‘spat at a police officer during the Covid crisis’. The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £100 in compensation.

Thomas Shaw, 37, of Ashdown Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Ninfield Road, Bexhill, on August 29, last year, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £220 and banned from driving for three years.

John Gorman, 53, of Hillside Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving an electric scooter on London Road, Bexhill, on February 11, while unfit to drive through drink. He was fined £80.

Lewis Weeks, 20, of Churchill Avenue, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa dangerously on the Bourne, at Hastings, on November 18, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 240 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

Findlay Ward-Smith, 21, of Cornfield Terrace, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Bexhill, on August 26, last year. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Joshua Morley, 24, of Braybrooke Terrace, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply it to another. The offence took place at Hastings on June 12, last year. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an electrical stun gun and to being in possession of criminal property (cash to the value of £1,905) at Hastings on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 12 and released on unconditional bail.

Philip Maxwell, 38, of Bexhill Avenue, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of 24 moving category A indecent photographs of children. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of 2,979 category B and C indecent photographs of children. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of four moving, category B and C indecent photographs of children. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of 486 prohibited images of a child. He indicated a plea of guilty to making eight still category B and C indecent photographs of children and also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of 261 category A indecent photographs of children. The offences took place at Bexhill between July 26 2019 and June 23 2020. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 12 and released on unconditional bail.

April 13:

Patrick Fabian, 37, of Turkey Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by contacting another person. The offence took place at Bexhill between February 17 and 19. He also indicated a plea of guilty to a second charge of breaching a court restraining order by contacting another person, at Bexhill, between February 1 and February 8. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for sentence was that he had ‘a flagrant disregard for people and their property’. He was ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

April 14:

Daniel Rhodes, 19, of Headcorn Road, Biddenden, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle on Cambridge Gardens, Hastings, on September 13, last year with the controlled drug Ketamine in his blood stream. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

Sam Rose, 29, of Harwich Road, Little Clacton, Essex, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Marina, St Leonards, on December 30, while disqualified. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at St Leonards on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by Hastings Magistrates Court on October 21 last year for aggravated vehicle taking and driving while disqualified. He was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for sentence was that he had shown ‘a flagrant disregard for court orders.’ He was banned from driving for two years.