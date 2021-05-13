Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

April 14:

Kenan McCalla, 29, of Buxhall Crescent, Hackney, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Sea Road, St Leonards, on August 24, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance at St Leonards on the same date. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Terry Olsen, 42, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to entering a secure private compound, within a household waste centre, at Hastings, on October 11, last year, and stealing a large quantity of scrap metal. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Sophie Henderson, 33, of Salisbury Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing meat, worth £100, from Marks and Spencer at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on February 22. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Tobias Salmon, 19, of Old Church Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of cannabis at Hastings on January 16. He was fined £550.

Lee Wilson, 30, of Northampton Way, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Northampton Way, on January 1, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 133 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £369 and banned from driving for 15 months.

April 20:

Keeley Pavlis, 25, of London Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on March 3. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 18 months. She was ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

April 26:

Jack Pearce, 29, of Main Street, Iden, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Iden, on October 29, last year and at Rye on April 13. He also pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman, at Iden between March 20 and April 13. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

A 15 year old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Hastings on February 26. Sentencing was adjourned until June 14, for reports to be prepared, He was released on unconditional bail.

April 28:

George Vakis, 18, of Thakeham Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to threatening another person with an offensive weapon - a ball hammer - in such a way that there was immediate risk of physical harm. The offence took place at Church Street, Bexhill, on September 3, last year. He also indicated a plea of guilty to entering Mad 4 Mobiles, in Bexhill, as a trespasser, on the same date, and stealing £35 from the till as well as items valued at £45. He pleaded guilty to causing £129 damage to a CCTV camera at Old Town Convenience Store, Bexhill, on September 3, last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 26, and released on unconditional bail.

Sabine Norris, 29, of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Upper Park Road, Hastings, on March 27, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 62 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.