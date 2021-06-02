Magistrates court results for the Hastings and Rother area

May 7:

A 17 year old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault. The offence took place at St Leonards on April 13. She was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender panel for a four month contract. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Shannon Reilly, 29, of Linley Drive, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating. The offence took place at B&M Bargains, Ravenside, Bexhill, on April 18. She also pleaded guilty to damaging plants worth £10, belonging to B&M Bargains, on the same date. She was given a nine month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £10 compensation.

Scales of justice SUS-210206-074421001

May 10:

Siobhan Brady, 32, of Bexhill Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing £120 damage to a Seat Ibiza vehicle, at St Leonards on October 3 last year. She also pleaded guilty to causing £120 damage to a Ford Fiesta at St Leonards on the same date. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Darren Hellowell, 42, of Markwick Terrace, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police community support officer. The offence took place at Hastings on April 21. He pleaded guilty to being in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order by being drunk in public and acting in an anti-social manner at Hastings on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was his previous offending and response to court orders.

A 16 year old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place in Hastings on February 21. The court made a Youth Rehabilitation Order with a three month electronically monitored curfew. He was ordered to pay £90 in compensation.

Richard May, 28, of Portland Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on Buxton Drive, Bexhill, on October 23, last year, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

Cheri O’Rourke, 30, of Beaufort Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing an alcoholic drink from One Stop Stores in St Leonards on December 30. She pleaded guilty to assault at St Leonards on the same date. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

Suzanne Armstrong, 30, of Churchill Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Churchill Avenue, on January 29, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 91 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milliigrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Michael Hazell, 39, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to failing to register with police on the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, after moving to Hastings. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on June 7 and remanded in custody.

May 12: