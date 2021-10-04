Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

August 23:

A 17-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon - a machete - at North Road, Bexhill, on June 4. He also pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at North Road, on the same date. The court made a Youth Rehabilitation Order with a nine month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am. They made a drug treatment requirement and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

A 17-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of a knife in a public place, at Station Approach, Hastings, on June 25. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hastings on the same date. The court made a Youth Rehabilitation Order.

August 24:

Steven Lovecy, 53, of The Ridge, St Leonards, was found guilty of driving a Volkswagen vehicle on East Parade, Hastings, on September 6, last year with no licence or insurance. He was fined £1,320 and banned from driving for six months. The verdict was proved in his absence.

James Golding, 41, of Cambridge Gardens, Hastings, was found guilty of failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice by drinking alcohol on the steps of Renaissance House, London Road, St Leonards, on December 15, last year. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £184 in prosecution costs.

Nicholas McNicoll, 30, of Braybrooke Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Farthing Hill, Ticehurst, on march 8 last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on September 21 and released on bail with the condition that he does not contact the victim.

August 25.

Anthony Harris, 67, of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person by sending him threatening notes and a series of abusive emails and leaving written messages outside his place of business. The offence took place at St Leonards between June 28 and October 28, last year. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates made a restraining order and ordered him to pay £500 in prosecution costs.

Joseph Case, 30, of Westfield Lane, Westfield, was found guilty of driving a Lexus vehicle over the speed limit on the A21 London Road, at Flimwell on May 23, last year. He was also found guilty of driving with no licence, insurance or MOT at Flimwell on the same date. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for one year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Kristian Foot, 31, of Marina, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing £141.60 damage to a window and door. The offence took place at Hastings on July 9. He also pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by sending multiple messages which contained homophobic abuse. The offence took place at Hastings between may 14 and July 6 , last year. Sentencing was adjourned until November 17, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Adam Garlick, 33, of Upper Church Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing food items from One Stop Shop, at Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, on March 23. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Blackman Avenue, on the same date. He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a three month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am.