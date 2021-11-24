Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

October 13:

James Thorogood, 26, of London Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at St Leonards on September 1. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Jemma Hewish, 44, of Marley Rise, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Ore Valley Road, Hastings, on January 25, with cannabis and amphetamine in her bloodstream. She also pleaded guilty to driving with a defective tyre at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for three years.

Daniel O’Sullivan, 26, of Wish Well Road, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Bexhill on February 22. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Darrel Gibson, 31, of St Leonards Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Kawasaki vehicle on Upper Dukes Drive, Eastbourne, on March 20, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to driving with no insurance at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Connor Bainbridge, 25, of Crowborough Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on the A27 at Dittons Road, Stone Cross, on March 16, with cannabis and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of methyl-amphetamine and a quantity of cannabis at Stone Cross on the same date. The court made a community order. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Joshua Pavitt, 28, of Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle with cannabis in his bloodstream. The offence took place at Church In The Wood Road, St Leonards, on March 6. He was fined £215 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.

Ashley Casper, 32, of Seaside Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a VW vehicle on Gillsmans Hill, St Leonards, on April 9, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Ian Fabian, 38, of Marina, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by attending an address in Bexhill on May 25. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Thomas Waeling, 36, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cocaine. The offence took place at St Leonards on March 7. He was fined £323.

Daniel Scott, 23, of Quantock Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a large knife in a public place at Quantock Gardens on June 5. Sentencing was adjourned until December 22. He was released on conditional bail.

Robin Howard, 34, of Sackville Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis and cannabis resin at Bexhill on January 28. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Alistair Green, 39, of Silchester Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of sending a threatening message. The offences took place at Hastings on August 18 and August 22. The court made a community order with a 28-day electronically managed curfew between 7pm and 7am.

David Furr, 49, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a bus shelter at Battle Road, St Leonards, on September 7. He pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Leonards on the same date. He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Bohemia Road, St Leonards, on September 13. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Thomas Bridger, 29, of Battle Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on September 4. He was fined £120.

Winston Simpson, 59, of Portland Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at St Leonards on March 10. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

October 20:

Tony Taylor, 36, of De Cham Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Pelham Place, Hastings, on September 12, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 93 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Joel Elmslie, 41, of Berlin Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing coffee, chocolates and beer, worth £55 from Co-op at Peacehaven, on April 27. He was ordered to pay £55 in compensation.