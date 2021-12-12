Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

November 16:

Simon McGuinness, 27, of Bohemy Fields, Hastings, was found guilty of causing £4,208.72 damage to a motor vehicle. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 21. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on a day to be determined and released on bail with the conditions not to contact the victim or to enter Upperton Road, Eastbourne.

November 17:

Jordan Spooner, 25, of Magnolia Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on September 16, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 62 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

Krsitian Foot, 32, of Marina, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by sending multiple messages containing homophobic abuse. The event took place at Hastings between May 14 and July 6. He also pleaded guilty to causing £141.60 damage to a window and door, belonging to the victim, at Hastings on July 9. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £141.60 in compensation.

Joshua Stacey-Callow, 22, of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing a bracelet and charms , worth between £700 and £1,000. The offence took place at a dwelling Hastings between December 4 and December 25, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until February 2. He was released on unconditional bail.

Benjamin Loft, 42, of Winchelsea Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Hastings on May 15. Sentencing was adjourned until April 19, next year. He was released on unconditional bail.

Charlie Kimber, 28, of King Offa Way, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on the B2204 at Catsfield, on June 9, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Catsfield on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Thomas Waeling, 36, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at St Leonards on July 2. Sentencing was adjourned until January 26. He was released on unconditional bail.

Samuel Skinner, 28, of St Andrew’s Square, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Wellington Place, Hastings on October 19. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Kieran Marshall, 26, of Blackberry Grove, Stone Cross, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Little Common Road, Bexhill, on October 19, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 49 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no MOT at Bexhill on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Kenneth White, 69, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to three charges of voyeurism by recording another person doing a private act for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification. The offences took place at Hastings between August 1 2019 and January 31 2020. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on December 15 and released on conditional bail.