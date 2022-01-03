Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

December 1:

Lee Avis, 30, of Alder Gardens, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to two charges of using threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Truro, in Cornwall, on September 3. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Nico Jones, 30, of Stanley Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to causing £3,500 damage to the windows and wing mirrors of a Vauxhall Vivaro car, at Marina, St Leonards, on October 17. He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Marina on the same date. He pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer at Wykeham Road, at St Leonards, on October 17. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court for offences of criminal damage and using threatening behaviour. He was sentenced to five months in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that he had ‘ a flagrant disregard for court orders.

Maxine Willis, 47, of Norfolk Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man by making in excess of 75 calls and sending 40 abusive messages to him. The offence took place at Hastings between May 30 and June 2. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Aaron Pratt, 39, of Bexhill Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer. The offence took place at Hastings on March 13. Sentencing was adjourned until March 10 2022. He was released on conditional bail.

Alejandro Acosta, 29, of Fairstone Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Mini vehicle on The Ridge, Hastings, on May 15 with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £90 and banned from driving for one year.

John White, 55, of Moor Lane, Westfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on John Macadam Way, St Leonards, on May 22, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for three years.

Keith Fairbrother, 59, of Glovers Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki vehicle at Bexhill, on May 24, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

Barry Harvey, 49, of Southwater Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on London Road, Hurst Green, on June 25, with amphetamine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to driving with no insurance at Hurst Green on the same date. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that he was an ‘habitual offender showing contempt for court orders’. He was banned from driving for three years.

Paul Lyons, 47, of Harvey Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Hastings on June 26. He pleaded guilty to a further charge of using racially aggravated threatening behaviour at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement to abstain from alcohol for 90 days and fined him £120. Magistrates issued a restraining order banning him from entering Earl Street, in Hastings.

Stephen Franks, 42, of St Georges Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing training shoes and a shirt, worth £22 from Primark in Hastings on June 16. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £22 in compensation.

Adam Collins, 42, of Elphinstone Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by contacting a person. The offence took place on September 24. He was fined £265. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Alfie Malone, 38, of The Cheviots, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment by making inappropriate comments. The offences took place at Hastings on August 21 and September 6. Sentencing was adjourned until January 26, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.