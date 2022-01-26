Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

December 22:

Nick Hull, 52, of Harbour Way, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing two cricket bats and 12 cricket balls, worth £1,149.98, belonging to Grays of Cambridge. The offence took place at Hastings on March 4, last year. He was fined £346.

Daniel Scott, 23, of Quantock Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Quantock Gardens, on June 5 last year. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order.

Scales of Justice SUS-220125-134236001

Darren Masters, 30, of Main Street, Peasmarsh, pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki motorcycle on Cinque Ports Street, Rye, on September 4, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Rye on the same date. He also pleaded guilty to causing £150 damage to a glass door panel at Winchelsea Road, Rye, on September 4. Sentencing was adjourned until February 16. He was released on conditional bail.

Andrew Douglas, 55, of Oak Passage, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards, on November 21. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year and banned from driving for two years.

Paul Heaton, 53, of Anglesea Terrace, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, on November 25, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 53 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £560 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Tony Hendley, 35, of Cuthbert Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 15. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for one year.

Luke Couzens, 45, of Old London Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on June 22, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for one year.

Derek Thompson, 63, of De La Warr Road, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to making 194 Category A indecent images of children. He also indicated guilty pleas to making 282 Category B indecent images of children and 906 Category C indecent images of children. The offences took place at Bexhill on August 5 2019. He indicated guilty pleas to two charges of having a computer without monitoring equipment on it, in breach of a sexual harm prevention order made by Isleworth Crown Court on October 26, 2016. The offences took place at Bexhill on August 5, 2019 and January 13 2020. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on unconditional bail.

Steven White, 46, of Marina, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a Special Police Constable. The offence took place at Norman Road, St Leonards, on October 22. He admitted being in breach of court supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

January 5: