Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for April 15 - April 17

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from April 15 to April 17.

April 15:

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

Robin Watts, 32, of Vinehall Road, Whatlington, indicated guilty pleas to five charges of being in breach of a court non-molestation order by making calls, sending messages and entering a house, when prohibited from doing so by the order. The offences took place at Northiam between February 22 and March 30. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and issued a restraining order.

April 17:

Ricki Crozier, 30, of Garfield Road, Gillingham, Kent, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Havelock Road, Hastings, on March 29. He was fined £120.

Lewis Lushey, 30, of Bodle Crescent, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Claxton Road, Bexhill on February 1, while disqualified from driving. He was fined £100 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Troy Mengham, 20, of Seabourne Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Wickham Avenue, Bexhill, on November 16 with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving on Park Road, Bexhill, on December 5 with cannabis in his blood stream. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

Colin Cleaver, 53, of St Leonards Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki vehicle on Park Road, Bexhill, on December 7 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for three years.

Robert Henderson, 43, of St Matthews Gardens, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a restraining order by sending a woman a Whatsapp message. The offence took place at Hastings on March 2. The court extended the restraining order by two years and made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Victoria Langley, 39, of Mill Road, Lydd, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £116.30 from Boots at Hastings on October 6, She was given a one year conditional discharge.