Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for April 29 - May 1

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from April 29 - May 1.

April 29:

Jerry Burke-Bowen, 30, of Byfields Croft, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle on the A259 Little Common, Road, Bexhill, on March 11, while disqualified. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order and fined him £100. He was banned for a further 18 months.

Thomas Fear, 24, of HMP Prison Lewes, pleaded guilty to causing £500 damage to safety glass at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 5. He was ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Robert Mansfield, 28, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on March 17. The court made a community order.

May 1:

Jack Goldsmith, 25, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving on Pevensey Road, St Leonards, on October 26, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for one year.

Simon King, 47, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hastings on March 15. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Lewis Peppiatt, 27, of Boxgrove Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving on Coombe Valley Way, Bexhill, on April 2, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for three months.

Roger Dean, 68, of Chantry Avenue, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of extreme pornographic images, which portrayed an act of sexual intercourse with animals. The offence too place at Bexhill on March 28. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 29.

Robert Gojda, 23, of Bohemia Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Scenic on Battle Road, St Leonards, on April 13, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 64 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Joshua Calllow, 19, of Milward Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating and a charge of causing damage to a door. The offences took place at Hastings on September 23. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.