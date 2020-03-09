Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for February 26 - March 2

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from February 26 - March 2

February 26:

Christopher Brown, 32, of London Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Landrover Freelander on Offham Road, Lewes, on February 2, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 74 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for 19 months.

Frankie Kavanagh, 28, of Pevensey Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing three boxes of chocolate, worth £6, from Co-op in St Leonards, on February 8. He also pleaded guilty to assault at Co-op on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered him to pay £25 in compensation.

William Lawson, 28, of Fontridge Lane, Etchingham, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkwagen Golf on Wartling Road, Pevensey, on February 2, while twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 76 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned him from driving for four years.

Sami McIntosh, 21, of Cantelupe Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. The offence took place at Bexhill on February 5. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

James Ahari, 31, of De La Warr parade, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings police station on February 8. He also pleaded guilty to driving a Jaguar vehicle with no insurance or MOT at St Leonards on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 17 months.

Ben Hutton, 23, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda CBR 125 on the Wallsend Roundabout, at Pevensey, on September 3, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £220 and banned from driving for one year.

March 2:

Richard Brown, 55, of Robertson Terrace, Hastings, pleaded guilty to four charges of being in possession of and refusing to surrender alcohol when prohibited by a Public Spaces Protection Order. The offences took place between August 28 and November 17 last year in Hastings town centre, by Poundstretcher, Harold Place and the entrance to Carlisle parade car park. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 in costs.

James Chapman, 37, of London Road, Battle, pleaded guilty to stealing toys worth £469.92 from Smyths Toys in Bournemouth on November 11. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £224.96 in compensation.