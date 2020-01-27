Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for January 10 - January 16

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from January 10 - January 16

January 10:

Michael Banford, 70, of St Helens Park Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to causing £199.95 damage to a shed roof. The offence took place at Hastings on June 23. The court issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £199.95 in compensation.

January 13:

A 17-year-old Bexhill youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing a pedal cycle worth £150 from Bexhill railway station on May 19. He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

January 15:

Toby Adams, 24, of Wellington Place, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to causing £1,796 damage to walls and furniture, belonging to the Brass Monkey, in Havelock Road. The offence took place between September 7 and September 8. He also indicated guilty pleas to causing £1,752 damage to furniture at St Mary in the Castle, Pelham Crescent, and to causing £15,396 damage to the Source Skate Park, on Hastings seafront on the same dates. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on February 12.

Aaron Butler, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at St Leonards on December 6. He was fined £60.

Ashley Casper, 30, of Parkstone Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a front door at Kinver Lane, Bexhill on December 11. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Lynette Criss, 63, of Albany Road, Wickford, Essex, pleaded guilty to driving a Jaguar vehicle on the A2100 Hastings Road, at Battle, on October 2, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 144 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. She was fined £180 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Daniel Warne, 24, of De La Warr Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on De La Warr Road, on December 15, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 69 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £253 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Marc Hill, 35, of Tudor Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Cantelupe Road, Bexhill, on December 15, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Ryan Midwinter, 30, of Hillcrest Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Gunters Lane, Bexhill, on December 11, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 67 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Gavin Mills, 30, of Turnberry Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki vehicle on Filsham Road, Hastings, on June 22, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 18 months.

Melissa Hanrahan, 21, of Lenham Road, Headcorn, Kent, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a quantity of clothing worth £502, from Next at Bexhill, on August 15. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Ackweem Ali, 23, of Gresham Road, Poole, Dorset, indicated guilty pleas to charges of being in possession of a quantity of heroin and a quantity of crack cocaine, with intent to supply. The offences took place at Hastings on September 30. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on February 12 and released on unconditional bail.

Gloria Hennessey, 64, of High Fords Close, Icklesham, indicated a plea of guilty to unlawfully taking a Volvo vehicle without the consent of the owner, which was then involved in an accident in which injury was caused to another person. The offence took place at Winchelsea on May 30. She also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in the car park of the Co-op at Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach, without due care and attention, and to driving with no insurance, on the same date. The court made a community order with an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am. She was banned from driving for one year.

January 16:

Peter Hale, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Old London Road, Hastings, on June 29, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 70 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for one year and ordered to pay £500 in prosecution costs.

Justine Beardsley, 50, of Kingscott Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Bexhill on July 13. She also pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Megane on London Road, Bexhill, on the same date, with no licence or insurance and to failing to stop for a police officer. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. She was banned from driving for 18 months.