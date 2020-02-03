Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for January 20 - January 23

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from January 20 - January 23

January 20:

Samuel Burrell, 19, of Second Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a mini-moped on De La Warr Road, Bexhill, after sunset on June 26 with no lights or indicators. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date and to driving without protective headgear. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Bexhill on June 26. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on unconditional bail.

Timothy Cook 24, of Southfields Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a vehicle dangerously on Combe Valley Way, Bexhill, on November 24. He also indicated a plea of guilty to failing to stop for a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and magistrates banned him from driving for 23 months.

Jake Gillespie, 21, of Elderwood Close, Bexhill, was found guilty of assaulting a woman and causing her actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Bexhill on August 9. He also pleaded guilty to a further charge of assaulting a woman by beating at Bexhill on the same date. He was sentenced to 13 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that a severe injury was caused. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £850 in compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Sharon O’Brien, 40, of Marley Rise, Battle, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Mountfield Road, Eastbourne on July 18. The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £150 in compensation.

Matthew Degerdon, 45, of Albany Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to talking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. The offence took place at Hastings on December 8. He also pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving while not wearing a seatbelt and driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and banned him from driving for one year.

January 21:

Lee Edwards, 39, of Murdoch Mews, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to entering a garage at Firtree Road, Hastings, on December 9 and stealing power tools and equipment. He also pleaded guilty to theft from a vehicle at Firtree Road on the same date, stealing a dash camera, cash, sunglasses, binoculars and a garage door remote. He was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £2,934 in compensation.

John Wright, 49, of Park View, Hastings, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on October 14. He was also found guilty of causing £380 damage to a Toyota vehicle, belonging to the victim, on the same date. He was given a three month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £650 in prosecution costs.

January 23:

James Ross, 43, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Alexandra Park, Hastings, on August 27. He also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer on the same date. He was fined £80.