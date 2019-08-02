Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for July 8 - July 17

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from July 8 - July 17.

July 8:

A 14-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on December 23 last year. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders panel for a six month contract and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

July 10:

Peter Horley, 43, of Westfield, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman. The offence took place on June 21 at Pevensey Bay. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a handbag, belonging to the victim, on the same date and to resisting a police officer, at Pevensey Bay, on June 22. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and fined him £50.

July 16:

Nathan Bracey, 24, of Hardwicke Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a car on Bembrook Road, Hastings on March 21, with no licence or insurance. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was fined £250 and his driving record endorsed with eight penalty points. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge for the drugs offence.

Celine Lear, 18, of Crowhurst Road, Catsfield, pleaded guilty to driving on Combe Valley Way, Bexhill, on November 25 last year, over the 60mph speed limit. She was fined £300 and ordered to pay £350 in prosecution costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

July 17:

Alistair Green, 37, of Silchester Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Breeds Place, Hastings, on July 2. The court issued a restraining order.

Oliver Hopkins, 19, of Eagle Road, Rye, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta at Chick Hill, Pett Level, on June 28, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 57 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for 15 months.

Tara Lia, 33, of Ashford Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Ashford Road, on June 26, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 85 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £183 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Darren Payne, 33, of Marina, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on the A21 at Kent Street, on December 28 last year, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 57 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also indicated pleas of guilty to driving while disqualified, to driving with no insurance and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis, on the same date. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for three years.