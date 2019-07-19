Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for June 19 - 26

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from June 19 - June 26

June 19:

Paul Taylor, 61, of Barley Lane, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto on Barley Lane, on June 4, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 88 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 22 months.

June 24:

Peter Payne, 51, of Vicarage Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a Community Protection Order by being in possession of alcohol within a restricted place, set out by the order. The offence took place at Hastings between February 7 and February 27. He was given a nine month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Kyle Holmes, 25, of Anglesea Terrace, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 14. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered him to pay £75 in compensation.

June 25:

Anthony Harmer, 50, of St George’s Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to threatening a woman that a car and window belonging to her would be damaged. The offence took place at Hastings on February 3. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs.

Curtis McCracken, 19, of Pebsham Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to causing £100 of damage to furniture belonging to the YMCA at Eastbourne, on December 12 last year. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

June 26:

Steven Padley, 38, of Stonefield Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing alcohol from the Co-op at Heathfield on June 7. He also indicated a guilty plea to being in possession of a quantity of amphetamine drug on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and fined him £80.

Joshua Rylands, 22, of Stonefield Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing alcohol from the Co-op at Heathfield on June 7. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.