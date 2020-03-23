Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for March 9 - March 13

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from March 9 -March 13

March 9:

A 15-year-old Bexhill girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Bexhill on September 16. She was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender panel for a six month period and ordered to pay £15 in compensation.

March 11:

Balwinder Sidhu, 58, of Hillbourne Close, Hayes, Hillingdon, pleaded guilty to driving a Scania vehicle on the A259 at Bexhill on July 16, without due care and attention. He was fined £603 and his driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Daniel Stonestreet, 48, of Sandgate High Street, Sandgate, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on The Grove, at Rye, on February 14, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 69 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Philip Veness, 40, of View Bank, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle on Rotherfield Avenue, Bexhill, on February 15, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 68 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £60 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.

Donald Excell, 43, of Seabourne Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on January 25. He also pleaded guilty to stealing four bottles of wine, worth £28. from Co-op at Bexhill on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 240 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

March 12:

Scott Starr, 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault. The offences took place at Sea Road, Bexhill on March 10. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine at Bexhill on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a community order, made by an earlier court for offences of receiving stolen goods. He was ordered to pay £150 in compensation an sentenced to a total of 26 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that it was ‘a nasty assault, which involved a bite’ and due to his previous convictions.

Lewis Yates, 54, of Polegate Rise, Northiam, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Pett Level Road, Hastings, on August 4, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 85 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for 20 months.

March 13:

Steven Ebsworth, 18, of Eversfield Place, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Hastings on July 14. He was fined £147.