Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for October 2

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for October 2

Isaac Hammond, 21, of Little Common Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen on Little Common Road, on April 21, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for one year.

Daniel Karczewski, 44, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to sending text messages and emails which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing anxiety or distress to the recipient. The offence took place at Hastings on June 16. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 30 and released on conditional bail.

Scott Sherwood, 23, of Green Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio on Broad Oak Lane, Bexhill, on April 21, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £440 and banned from driving for a year.

Martin Steele, 34, of Clement Hill Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on the Ridge at Hastings, on August 25, with no insurance. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was fined £133 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.