Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for October 23 - 30

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from October 23 - October 30.

October 23:

Tony Smith, 51, of Earl Street, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Old London Road, Hastings, on August 4. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 132 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned him from driving for three years.

October 28:

Martin Weber, 33, of Lower Park Road, Hastings, was found guilty of being in breach of a court non-molestation order by encroaching on a 100 metre exclusion zone set by the court. The offence took place at Hastings on August 4. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

A 16 year old Hastings girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Hastings on October 6. She also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer on the same date. She was given a six month conditional discharge.

Paul Dyer, 32, of Rye Road, Hastings, was found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

October 30:

Leah Cruttenden, 31, of Buckhurst Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at St Leonards Road, Bexhill, on October 13. She admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge made for an earlier offence of being drunk and disorderly. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

Emma Hepburn, 34, of Potmans Lane, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a man causing him actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Hastings on June 21. She also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a purse at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered her to pay £200 in compensation.

Anthony Kingsman, 32, of Havelock Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing £217.20 belonging to the Co-operative store. The offence took place at Hastings on December 15 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £217.20 in compensation.

Lamin Ceesay, 22, of Wittersham Rise, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Pelham Place, Hastings, on April 16 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for one year.