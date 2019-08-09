Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area from July 22 - July 30

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from July 22 to July 30.

July 22:

Luke Merrington, 38, of Paynton Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards on May 24. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

Carl Stocker, 28, of Marline Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £174 from Asda in St Leonards, on January 29. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £174 compensation.

July 24:

Alain Burgess, 51, of Kingscott Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing four packs of chicken and three boxes of wine from Co-op, in Western Road, Bexhill, on May 7. He was given a two year conditional discharge.

Katherine Fowler, 36, of Nickles Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Gunters Lane, Bexhill, on July 4, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £415 and banned from driving for three years.

Scott King, 31, of Nevill Road, Snodland, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a white Citroen van on Rye Harbour Road, on July 4, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 53 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined £450 and banned from driving for 38 months.

Adam Moxon, 34, of Ufford Close, Hatch End, Middlesex, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour toward a woman. The offence took place at Beauclerk Way, Hastings on May 24. He also pleaded guilty to throwing and damaging a mug belonging to the victim and to causing damage to a wall by punching a hole in it. He admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge, made by an earlier court for an offence of shoplifting. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

July 29:

Darren Freeman, 46, of Buxton Drive, Bexhill, was found guilty of stealing food and drink items worth £41.64, from Aldi in Bexhill on June 13. He was in breach of a conditional discharge made by an earlier court for an offence of theft. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

July 30:

Anna Towner, 41, of Clarence Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour, The offence took place at Hastings on August 13 last year. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £600 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Emily Van Eyssen, 47, of Old Lydd Road, Camber, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a no entry traffic sign at Rye railway station, Grove Road, Rye, while driving a BMW on January 10. She was fined £224 and her driving record endorsed with three penalty points.