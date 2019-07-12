Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area June 12 - 19

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from June 12, 2019, to June 19, 2019.

June 12:

Tara Perry, 32, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of cognac from Morrisons, in Queens Road, Hastings, on March 31. She also pleaded guilty to stealing Chanel Bleu scent, worth £90 from Debenhams, Hastings, on July 29 last year. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £160 in compensation.

Kieran Cook, 29, of The Glades, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Combe Valley Way on January 20. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

June 18:

Christopher Allen, 37, of Midhurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Lexus vehicle, on Southwater Road, St Leonards, on December 14 last year, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 100 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 110 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 25 months. He was ordered to pay £600 in prosecution costs.

June 19:

Ryan Holland, 33, of Brickfield, Peasmarsh, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto on Main Street, Peasmarsh, on May 29, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 80 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Alan Louange, 30, of Duke Street, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle, on Ridge West, St Leonards, on December 25 last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or test certificate of the same date. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for one year.

Edward Blount, 25, of Falcon Gardens, Littlehampton, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Combe Valley Way, Bexhill, on January 23, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was fined £426 and banned from driving for one year.