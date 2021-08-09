Magistrates Court results for the Hastings area

July 7:

Ricky Studholme, 43, of Burwash Common, Etchingham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle without due care and attention on the B2087, Berniers Hill, at Ticehurst on April 17, last year. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, a telegraph pole, fence and house at Ticehurst on the same date. He pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the B2087 at Ticehurst on April 17, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until September 9, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Jamie Weir, 30, of Queens Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £1,737 damage to a Range Rover. The offence took place at Hastings on August 15, last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £1,737 in compensation.

Michael Jones, 50, of Cornwallis Terrace, Hastings, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at the Co-op store in Framfield Road, Eastbourne, on May 20. He was fined £80.

Stephen Wood, 31, of The Cheviots, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels, a bottle of Jim Beam and a bottle of vodka, worth £114 from Tesco at Eastbourne on February 5. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £55.50 in compensation.

Daniel Currey, 45, of Cavendish Road, Sutton, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Endwell Road, Bexhill, on October 20, last year with cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream at Bexhill on the same date. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for 15 months.

Loretta Smith, 25, of Warrior Square, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon - a knuckle-duster -in a public place at Bell Lane, Uckfield on October 5, last year. The court made a community order.

July 13:

David Borley, 39, of St Matthews Gardens, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to provide information to police relating to the identity of the driver of a Skoda vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on May 5, last year. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for ten months.

Shane Watson, 50, of Stonefield Road, Hastings, was found guilty of failing to provide information to police relating to the identity of the driver of a Mercedes vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on September 4 2019. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

July 14: