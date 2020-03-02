Magistrates Court results for the Hastings area for February 17 - 21

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from February 17 - February 21

February 17:

Kieron Church, 29, of Rye Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on December 20, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 92 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on the same date. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence involved a high alcohol level and driving at high speeds in a built-up area, involving a serious collision. The court made a community order with a requirement to attend a drink impaired drivers programme. He was banned from driving for two years.

February 19:

Alison Adams, 36, of Upper Sea Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a mini vehicle on Northiam Road, Broad Oak, on January 27, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 80 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She also pleaded guilty to driving when she was in such a position that she could not have had proper control over the vehicle. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Michael Butler, 37, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Ka on Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, on September 8 with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood-stream on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for two years.

Tammy Higgs, 27, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Ka on Napier Road, St Leonards on August 19, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 48 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. She pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking a vehicle, without the owner’s consent, at Queensway, St Leonards, between August 18 and August 19. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Bailey Sanderson, 21, of Chambers Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing two boxes of Grenade protein bars, worth £60, from Tesco at Churchwood Drive, St Leonards, on January 20. He also admitted being in breach of supervision requirements made following a release from a period of imprisonment. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 in compensation.

Martin Steele, 35, of Clement Hill Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on the Ridge, at Hastings, on August 25, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

John Stock, 46, of Rye Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda CBR vehicle on Havelock Road, Hastings, on January 24, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 45 microgammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Alan Frost, 56, of St Mary’s Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a LDV Pilot vehicle on London Road, St Leonards, on August 16, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £188 and banned from driving for one year.

Perri Hollis, 29, of Marina, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply. The offence took place at St Leonards on December 23. He also indicated a plea of guilty to producing a quantity of cannabis at St Leonards, on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on March 18 and released on unconditional bail.

Tapha Lowe, 23, of Norton Street, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at St Leonards on April 5. He admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge made by Northampton Magistrates Court on February 14 2019. He was fined a total of £200.

Jonathan Mayhew, 59, of St Helens Crescent, Hastings, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer. The offence took place at Nelson Road, Hastings, on January 17. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Dean McCarthy, 46, of Broadway, Fairlight, indicated guilty pleas to charges of being in possession of heroin and cocaine at Eastbourne, on June 21. He was fined £50.

Shannon Moon, 27, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. The offence took place at Hastings on January 19. She was fined £50.

February 21:

Sadie Jeffs, 32, of Elderwood Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at St Leonards on July 6. She was fined £230.