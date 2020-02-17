Magistrates Court results for the Hastings area for January 31 - February 6

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from January 31 - February 6

January 31:

Lee Mercer, 34, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by attending a location at Ivy House Lane, Hastings, and contacting a woman. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Robert Lowe, 42, of Magdalen Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at St Leonards on June 21. He was also found guilty of using threatening behaviour at St Leonards on the same date. He pleaded guilty to attempting to steal five packs of meat, worth £21.40, from Co-op in St Leonards on June 21. The court made a community order with a six week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am. He was ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

Clifford Wood, 59, of Clement Hill Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Chrysler vehicle on Salisbury Road, Shootahs, Hampshire, on June 16, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 112 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

February 3:

Henry Weston, 27, of St Johns Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by giving her unwanted notes, chocolates and a letter and loitering outside her workplace. The court made a community order and magistrates issued a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim or from entering, or loitering outside Wetherspoons in Havelock Road.

Emma Power, 44, of St Georges Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to, jointly with Robert Lowe, attempting to steal five packets of meat, worth £21.40 from Co-op at St Leonards on June 21. She was fined £80.

February 4:

Richard Bollington, 45, of Buxton Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Bexhill on October 27. He also pleaded guilty to causing £75 damage to a Peugeot vehicle at Bexhill on the same date. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £75 compensation. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Graeme Lockheart, 67, of no fixed address, was found guilty of destroying two windows, worth £1,200. The offence took place at Vicarage Road, Hastings, on December 13. The court found that the offence was motivated by hostility toward persons of a particular sexual orientation. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £600 in compensation and £468 in prosecution costs. Magistrates issued a restraining order prohibiting him from entering Vicarage Road.

February 5:

Claire Birch, 53, of Buckingham Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Mini Cooper on Old Church Road, St Leonards, on January 3, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 123 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order. She was fined £170 and banned from driving for 30 months.

Lee Clark, 43, of Hopgarden Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Priory Avenue, Hastings, on August 12, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also indicated guilty pleas to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis and a quantity of amphetamine on the same date. He was fined a total of £270 and banned from driving for one year.

Kai-Emerton Smith, 18, of St Georges Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £10.99 from Costcutter at Harold Place, Hastings, on January 3. He also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge, made by an earlier court, for an offence of stealing a mobile phone and bag from Cooden Beach station on March 14, 2018. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £10.99 in compensation.

Liam Harvey, 28, of Bristol Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Cranfield Road, Bexhill, on December 5. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £25 in compensation.

Labeeba Hassan, 19, of Bembrook Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis with intent to supply. The offence took place at Hastings on April 19. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on March 11.

Jamie Whiting, 34, of Kings Street, Gillingham, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle on St Helens Road, Hastings, on January 5 while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £433 and banned from driving for three years.

Mario Da Silva, 64, of Carleton Road, Islington, London, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards, on July 11. Sentencing was adjourned until March 4 for reports to be prepared. He was released on bail with a condition not to contact the victim.

February 6:

Hamashuan Abdullah, 48, of Green Lane, Liverpool, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at St Leonards on January 22, 2018. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.