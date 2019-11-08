Magistrates court results from the Hastings and Rother area for October 14 - 21

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from October 14 to October 21

October 14:

A 17-year-old Bexhill boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth £27 from Ravenside retail centre on September 16. He also pleaded guilty to offences of assault, assaulting a police officer and being in possession of a quantity of cocaine on the same date. He pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon with him at a store at Ravenside on September 16. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a six month contract.

October 16:

Mark Cherry, 24, of King Offa Way, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 30. He was fined £150.

Aiden Hepburn, 18, of Pilot Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hastings on May 28. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Kier Richardson, 32, of Duke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on London Road, Battle, on May 4 with cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on March 30, with cannabis in his blood stream. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.

Christopher Carman, 26, of London Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at St Leonards, on June 16. Sentencing was adjourned until November 13 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Emma Hepburn, 34, of Potmans Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in her blood stream. The offence took place at Pevensey Road, St Leonards, on April 30. She also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in her blood stream on the same date. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 15 months.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes on Old London Road, Hastings, on May 28, with no licence or insurance. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a three month contract.

Ambrose Hilden, 41, of Crundale Close, Ashford, Kent, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Rye on May 18. He was fined £80.

Piotr Kwaterniak, 40, of Windsor Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by following her in his taxi and placing a tracking device on her vehicle. The offence took place at Bexhill between May 14 and June 24. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

October 21:

Matthew Rogers, 40, of Jubilee Gardens, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a person. The offence took place at Hastings on September 28. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on November 15 and released on conditional bail.

Sharon O’Brien, 40, of Marley Rise, Battle, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hooe, on September 28. She also pleaded guilty to using homophobic abusive language toward police at Eastbourne on the same date. She was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 50 hours unpaid work. She was banned from driving for 29 months.