Man, 63, arrested on suspicion of arson after Hastings fire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a house in Hastings on Thursday (November 4).
Police said officers were called to Farley Bank to reports of a fire at around noon.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and after carrying out enquiries arrested a 63-year-old man from Croydon on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life.
“He has been released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.”
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were at the scene until around 4.30pm as they tackled the blaze.
The police spokesman added: “Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time, or has any other information, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 521 of 04/11.”