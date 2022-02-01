Man appears in court charged with raping woman in Hastings
A 37-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the rape of a woman in Hastings.
Officers attended Wellington Place in Hastings town centre shortly after 10pm on Saturday (January 29) following a report a woman had been raped.
They cordoned off an area outside Sports Direct in Wellington Place and the nearby A2101 Albert Road.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the alleged victim is being supported by specially-trained officers while enquiries continue.
They added: “Luke Anderson, 37, unemployed and of no fixed address, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday (January 30) on suspicion of rape.
“He was later charged and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 31), where he was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on February 28.”