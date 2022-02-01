Man appears in court charged with raping woman in Hastings

Officers attended Wellington Place in Hastings town centre shortly after 10pm on Saturday (January 29) following a report a woman had been raped.

They cordoned off an area outside Sports Direct in Wellington Place and the nearby A2101 Albert Road.

Police cordon off area in Hastings town centre. Picture: Daniel Burton.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the alleged victim is being supported by specially-trained officers while enquiries continue.

They added: “Luke Anderson, 37, unemployed and of no fixed address, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday (January 30) on suspicion of rape.