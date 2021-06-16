Man armed with machete sparks police response in Sedlescombe

A man has been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon after police responded to an incident in Sedlescombe.

By Stephen Wynn-Davies
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:42 pm

Police were called to East View Terrace, Sedlescombe, shortly after 7am on Tuesday (June 15) to reports of a man in possession of a machete, making threats towards a member of the public, a spokesman said.

Officers attended and arrested a man, police said.

A machete was seized from a nearby address, according to police, and no one was injured.

Sussex Police. SUS-211003-192626001

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Peter March, 50, a plumber, of East View Terrace, Sedlescombe, was later charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He appeared before magistrates on Wednesday (June 16) and has been remanded in custody pending a further court hearing.”