Man armed with machete sparks police response in Sedlescombe
A man has been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon after police responded to an incident in Sedlescombe.
Police were called to East View Terrace, Sedlescombe, shortly after 7am on Tuesday (June 15) to reports of a man in possession of a machete, making threats towards a member of the public, a spokesman said.
Officers attended and arrested a man, police said.
A machete was seized from a nearby address, according to police, and no one was injured.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Peter March, 50, a plumber, of East View Terrace, Sedlescombe, was later charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.
“He appeared before magistrates on Wednesday (June 16) and has been remanded in custody pending a further court hearing.”