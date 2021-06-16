Man armed with machete sparks police response in Sedlescombe

Police were called to East View Terrace, Sedlescombe, shortly after 7am on Tuesday (June 15) to reports of a man in possession of a machete, making threats towards a member of the public, a spokesman said.

Officers attended and arrested a man, police said.

A machete was seized from a nearby address, according to police, and no one was injured.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Peter March, 50, a plumber, of East View Terrace, Sedlescombe, was later charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.