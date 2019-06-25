Man arrested after Bexhill house burglary

A man has been arrested after reports of a burglary at a house in Bexhill.

At about 3.10am on Monday (June 24), police received a report of a burglary at a house in Magdalen Road, Bexhill.

Police said items including a television, a laptop, a mobile phone and a bank card were reported stolen from the property.

Officers carried out an area search and a suspect was arrested in Hillside Road, Hastings, at around 4am, according to police.

The phone and bank card were recovered, however, the other items remain outstanding, police said.

A police spokesman added: “A 38-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of burglary. While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of assault and three counts of theft from a shop – all of which are unrelated to the burglary.

“He has been released on conditional bail until 22 July pending further enquiries.”

