Man arrested after emergency services respond to incident in St Leonards

Police said officers were called to Seven Acre Close, St Leonards, at around 3.15pm on Wednesday (April 28) to a report of a man inside a property making threats to cause criminal damage.

Neighbouring addresses were evacuated as a safety precaution, police said.

Officers entered the property and no one was found inside, according to police.

A police spokesman said no injuries have been reported.

On Thursday (April 29), a spokesman for Sussex Police said: “After a number of enquiries, a man was arrested on suspicion of making a threat to damage/destroy property. He remains in custody at this time.”