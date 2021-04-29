Man arrested after emergency services respond to incident in St Leonards
A man has been arrested after police and the fire service were called to an incident in St Leonards.
Police said officers were called to Seven Acre Close, St Leonards, at around 3.15pm on Wednesday (April 28) to a report of a man inside a property making threats to cause criminal damage.
Neighbouring addresses were evacuated as a safety precaution, police said.
Officers entered the property and no one was found inside, according to police.
A police spokesman said no injuries have been reported.
On Thursday (April 29), a spokesman for Sussex Police said: “After a number of enquiries, a man was arrested on suspicion of making a threat to damage/destroy property. He remains in custody at this time.”
East Sussex Fire said crews were called to assist Sussex Police with an incident.