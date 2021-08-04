Man arrested after police officer suffers serious injury in Bexhill

A police spokesman said an 18-year-old man has since been arrested.

The incident happened at 6pm, on Tuesday (August 3), when a Police Constable went to stop a man riding an electric scooter in London Road, Bexhill.

He suffered a serious injury to his hand, according to police, and was treated at hospital.

He was discharged from hospital later on Tuesday evening and is now recovering at home.

Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker by beating, and failing to stop for police.