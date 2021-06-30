Man arrested in Camber on suspicion of sexual communication with a child released on police bail

Sussex Police officers attended a location in Camber Sands on Monday evening (June 28) and made an arrest on behalf of Kent Police, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

On Tuesday (June 29), Sussex Police said: “On Monday evening (28 June) Sussex officers acting on behalf of Kent Police arrested a 38-year-old man at a location in Cambers Sands on suspicion of sexual communication with a child. He was taken to custody in Kent for interview and further enquiries.

“This matter relates to alleged offending in Kent.”

Kent Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing after a man was arrested by Sussex Police in Camber Sands on 28 June 2021 in relation to a Kent investigation.