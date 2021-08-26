Man arrested in Hastings after reports from residents

Officers said they received a number of reports from residents about drug-related activity in the vicinity of Belmont Road and High Wickham.

In response, officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team and plain-clothed officers from the Neighbourhood Enforcement Team conducted a targeted operation in the area, leading to the arrest of a man for being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, a police spokesman said.

In addition to this, a vulnerable person has been identified and is now being safeguarded against drug-related exploitation, police added.

Sergeant Ben Woods, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We would like to thank the local community for the information that has been passed to us. This led to an arrest, the removal of illegal drugs out of circulation and a vulnerable person being identified and safeguarded.

“We do take reports of this nature very seriously, and will always look to respond to community concerns. While you may not see visible action immediately, that doesn’t mean we are not working to put plans in place. In this case, we listened to residents and acted effectively.