Ronald Grimmer, 56, of Windsor Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of assaulting a man by beating according to a court document.

The offence took place at Hastings railway station on August 9.

Two men have been charged following the incident

He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

