Man barred from Bexhill town centre for next three years

A man has been barred from entering Bexhill town centre for the next three years because of ‘persistent anti-social behaviour’, police have confirmed.

By Stephen Wynn-Davies
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 2:39 pm

Simon Fluendy, 53, from Foord Road, Folkestone, appeared before Hastings Magistrates on Friday (May 7) and under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, was served with a criminal Behaviour Order.

A spokesman for Rother Police said: “The order also states that Fluendy is: prohibited from using any public place to use drugs, defecate or urinate with exception of public toilets solely for the purpose of performing bodily functions; to ensure that any mess left by his dog anywhere is picked up immediately and deposited in an appropriate dog waste bin; and to keep his dog under control, and reduce dog barking at any person (including dog owners and their animals).”

Sergeant Matt Chapman of the Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team added: “Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and we will continue to use anti-social behaviour legislation, to ensure that offenders answer for their criminal behaviour, and our communities are kept safe.”

Simon Fluendy has been barred from entering Bexhill town centre for three years. Picture: Sussex Police SUS-211105-143139001