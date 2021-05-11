Man barred from Bexhill town centre for next three years

A spokesman for Rother Police said: “The order also states that Fluendy is: prohibited from using any public place to use drugs, defecate or urinate with exception of public toilets solely for the purpose of performing bodily functions; to ensure that any mess left by his dog anywhere is picked up immediately and deposited in an appropriate dog waste bin; and to keep his dog under control, and reduce dog barking at any person (including dog owners and their animals).”