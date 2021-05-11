Man barred from Bexhill town centre for next three years
A man has been barred from entering Bexhill town centre for the next three years because of ‘persistent anti-social behaviour’, police have confirmed.
Simon Fluendy, 53, from Foord Road, Folkestone, appeared before Hastings Magistrates on Friday (May 7) and under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, was served with a criminal Behaviour Order.
A spokesman for Rother Police said: “The order also states that Fluendy is: prohibited from using any public place to use drugs, defecate or urinate with exception of public toilets solely for the purpose of performing bodily functions; to ensure that any mess left by his dog anywhere is picked up immediately and deposited in an appropriate dog waste bin; and to keep his dog under control, and reduce dog barking at any person (including dog owners and their animals).”
Sergeant Matt Chapman of the Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team added: “Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and we will continue to use anti-social behaviour legislation, to ensure that offenders answer for their criminal behaviour, and our communities are kept safe.”