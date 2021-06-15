Man charged with assaulting woman at St Leonards property
A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a woman in St Leonards, Sussex Police confirmed.
At around 12.20am on Monday, June 7, police attended a property in Wishing Tree Road North following a report of an assault, police said.
A man and a woman were both found at the address with serious injuries, according to police, and were taken to hospital for treatment. The woman remains in hospital in a stable condition, police said on Tuesday (June 15).
A spokesman for Sussex Police added: “Sean Fullick, 39, unemployed, of Wishing Tree Road North, St Leonards, was arrested and charged with wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
“He appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 15) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on July 13.
“The incident is being treated as an isolated matter with no threat to the wider community.”