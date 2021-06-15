Man charged with assaulting woman at St Leonards property

At around 12.20am on Monday, June 7, police attended a property in Wishing Tree Road North following a report of an assault, police said.

A man and a woman were both found at the address with serious injuries, according to police, and were taken to hospital for treatment. The woman remains in hospital in a stable condition, police said on Tuesday (June 15).

A spokesman for Sussex Police added: “Sean Fullick, 39, unemployed, of Wishing Tree Road North, St Leonards, was arrested and charged with wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police attended a property in Wishing Tree Road SUS-210806-133638001

“He appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 15) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on July 13.