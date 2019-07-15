Man drove at Eastbourne retail park while more than twice drink-drive limit

scales of justice
scales of justice

An Eastbourne man has been banned after driving at busy Admiral Retail park while more than twice over the drink drive limit according to a court document.

Grant Liddiard, 31, of Branston Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Corolla on Admiral Retail Park at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on June 7, while more than twice over the drink drive limit.  He gave a breath alcohol reading of 83 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.  He was fined £230 and banned from driving for 20 months.

See also: Eastbourne man banned from Wetherspoons following assault

See also: Eastbourne man made indecent images of children