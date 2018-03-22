Man in court charged with St Leonards murders

A man accused of shooting two women at an address in St Leonards on Friday evening has appeared at Lewes Crown Court charged with their murders.

Craig Savage, 35, of no fixed abode has been charged with the murders of Michelle Savage and Heather Whitbread at their home in Bexhill Road, on Friday evening (March 16).

He is also charged with committing robbery in relation to the theft of a .22 calibre rifle firearm and ammunition from the 1066 Target Sports, Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on Friday (March 16).

On Thursday (March 22), Mr Savage appeared at Lewes Crown Court via video link and spoke only to confirm his name.

Mr Savage is next due to appear at Lewes Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.