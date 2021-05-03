Man in his 30s airlifted to hospital after Hastings stabbing

Police said emergency services were called to George St, Hastings At 6.10pm on Monday May 3 after a report that a man had been stabbed.

A spokesman added: “The man in his thirties, was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and an assessment of his condition is awaited.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting serial 1015 of 03/05.”