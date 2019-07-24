Man jailed for second offence of having a knife in public at Hastings

A 21 year old homeless man has been jailed for his second offence of possessing a knife in a public place according to a court document.

Shane Crowhurst, 21, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a Stanley knife) in a public place at George Street, in Hastings Old Town, on January 7.

He was sentenced to four months in prison.

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that it was his second offence involving a knife.

See also: Man jailed for hastings assaults in which pebbles and a bottle were used as weapons

See also: Hastings man ordered to pay £500 for having dog off lead