Man knocked unconscious in serious assault in Hastings: Police appeal for witnesses

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Robertson Street, which left the 31-year-old victim with serious head injuries.

The man was knocked unconscious in the attack. He was taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings, where he remains at this time.

Police are investigating the attack (stock picture).

Three men - aged 30, 41 and 58 - were arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. They currently remain in police custody.

Officers investigating the assault are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 73 of 22/12. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.