Man loses teeth in ‘large fight’ in Bexhill

A 22-year-old man lost two teeth after he was punched in the face during a large fight in Bexhill on Wednesday evening (July 11), police said.

Police said they were called to a report of a large fight amongst men and women, in Sackville Road, Bexhill, at 9.40pm on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended shortly afterwards, but it appears there had been a short altercation that had petered out after a few minutes.

“Subsequently, a report was received about a 22-year-old local man who had been punched in the face and had sought hospital treatment after losing two teeth in the assault.

“The matter is being investigated and anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information is asked to report online at sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 1612 of 11/07.”