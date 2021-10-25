Man ‘raped in bushes near Hastings seafront’ - police seal off public garden

The alleged incident happened near Robertson Terrace in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 24).

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his late 30s or early 40s, with blonde hair.

On Sunday, police sealed off a small, historic garden in Robertson Terrace.

Police search garden near Robertson Terrace, Hastings SUS-211025-094817001

Around eight officers were seen searching bushes and shrubs in the sunken garden.

Some carried garden hoes and spades. There was a police van and police car at the scene.

Two officers also searched a nearby public garden in Carlisle Parade.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers while enquiries are ongoing.

Sussex Police said people can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as the investigation progresses.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Teacup.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

