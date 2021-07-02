Man seriously injured in Bexhill attack

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit on the head with a metal bar, police said.

By Stephen Wynn-Davies
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 4:21 pm

At about 12.15am on Friday (July 2), a local man was approached by another man who hit him on the head with a metal bar, a police spokesman said.

The incident happened in Buxton Drive, Bexhill, police said.

A police spokesman said: “The victim is receiving hospital treatment for a head injury which although serious is not assessed as life threatening.

Sussex Police. SUS-211003-192626001

“Enquiries are at an early stage but anyone is asked to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 38 of 02/07.”